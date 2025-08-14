$41.510.09
Publications
Exclusives
Fictitious headquarters and dacha renovations: officers in Chernihiv region "earned" over UAH 2 million on ghost soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The SBI exposed the commander of a military unit and three of his officers in Chernihiv region who for almost a year issued fictitious orders for 14 servicemen. The soldiers did not serve, but engaged in personal affairs and received money, part of which they gave to their superiors.

Fictitious headquarters and dacha renovations: officers in Chernihiv region "earned" over UAH 2 million on ghost soldiers

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed a military unit commander and three of his officers who had been issuing fictitious assignments for 14 soldiers for almost a year. The soldiers did not actually serve but engaged in personal affairs, performed private work for the leadership, and received money, part of which they gave to their superiors. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to a military unit commander in the Chernihiv region and three of his subordinates in a large-scale corruption scheme. According to the investigation, in 2024, the unit head invented a "paper" command post where 14 servicemen allegedly were on duty.

In fact, none of them performed official duties. For almost a year, they received 2,000 UAH for each "assignment," being at their own disposal. Part of the money was handed over by the soldiers to the organizers of the scheme.

The Bureau found that five of these military personnel performed private assignments for the commander: they repaired his estate, built a guest house, and furnished his son's apartment. Another serviceman was effectively relieved of duty by the commander, allowing him to work as a car mechanic near the unit. The rest of the participants on the "duty" list simply engaged in personal affairs during their service.

The SBI took all necessary measures to ensure compensation for damages caused to the state; the court seized the property of the defendants

- reported by the Bureau.

Four defendants are charged with crimes committed as part of an organized group:

  • the commander - abuse of power, exceeding official authority, and aiding evasion of service;
    • the head of the storage department - abuse of power;
      • the senior geodesist and cartographer - abuse of power (all under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        The incriminated articles provide for punishment from 6 to 12 years of imprisonment. Procedural guidance is carried out by the Chernihiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central region.

        Stepan Haftko

        Crimes and emergencies
        Chernihiv Oblast