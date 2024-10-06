Fico vows to block Ukraine's accession to NATO as long as he is in power

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke out against Ukraine's membership in NATO. He reminded that membership must be ratified by all members. This was reported by Pravda, according to UNN.

As long as I am the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, I will lead the MPs over whom I have political control as the head of the party to never agree to Ukraine's membership in NATO - Fico said.

Fico also repeated his previous statement that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance could be a pretext for the start of World War III.

Recall

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his intention to visit Moscow in 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. He believes that this has nothing to do with the current situation.