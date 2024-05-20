Fico attacker may have had an accomplice who deleted online traces

The attacker on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not act alone: in particular, after the incident, someone deleted his Facebook account and correspondence history. This is reported by the local media outlet Dennik N, citing the Slovak police, UNN writes.

It is noted that two hours after the attack, the attacker's Facebook account and communication history were deleted.

In general, the suspect was in a certain group of people who probably "laughed" at the attack and supported each other.

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak noted that it is possible that the attacker communicated about the murder with someone from his environment, and a more realistic version is that the man did not act alone.

The official said that the attacker's wife was not "technically trained" enough to delete her husband's messages.

Prime Minister Fico has a positive prognosis for his condition, but it remains serious.

