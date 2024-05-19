Fico's life is no longer in danger, but his condition is still serious - Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia
Kyiv • UNN
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico survived the assassination attempt and is in serious but stable condition, his life is no longer in immediate danger.
The immediate threat to the life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was assassinated, has passed. However, the politician is still in serious condition. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalyniak, Reuters reports , UNN reports.
Details
We all feel a little calmer. The prognosis is getting more and more positive. His life is not in danger
At the same time, he explained that he needs a long time and rest to recover. The deputy prime minister also said that Fico will continue to be treated at the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, and there are no plans to transfer him to another clinic.
Context
The attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the afternoon in the city of Handlova, in the center of the country. The shooter was among a small group of people whom Fico had come out to greet after a government retreat at a local cultural center. The attacker reportedly fired five shots at close range.
Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: xenophobia and the Russian trace16.05.24, 12:35 • 487037 views