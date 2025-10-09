Ferrari unveiled its first all-electric racing car, the Elettrica

The 78-year-old Italian luxury sports car manufacturer is striving to implement battery-powered technology. This is becoming possible with the Elettrica model, which will have four engines and provide the equivalent of over 1000 horsepower, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Ferrari has unveiled the technology that will power its long-awaited first electric car, named Elettrica. According to information announced by the brand on Thursday, the release is scheduled for 2026. It is a four-seater coupe with over 1000 horsepower and a promising range of 530 kilometers. The characteristics include 5 seats, as well as acceleration capabilities: 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds. The maximum speed will be 310 km/h.

At the same time, this sports model, as stated in the press release, will be aimed "primarily at customers."

Ferrari also stated on Thursday that fully electric models will account for about 20% of its model range by 2030, which is half the target set for 2022.

Ferrari is expanding its activities in sailing. In the summer of 2025, the company presented a prototype of a 30-meter racing yacht without an engine.