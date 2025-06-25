$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6566 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19457 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25733 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23234 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49096 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88686 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92587 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110966 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120518 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122205 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Ferrari enters sailing with an innovative engine-free yacht

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Ferrari expands into sailing with the unveiling of a 30-meter engine-free racing yacht prototype. The Hypersail vessel, designed by Guillaume Verdier, will run exclusively on sail power and serve as a platform for testing new technologies.

Ferrari enters sailing with an innovative engine-free yacht

Supercar manufacturer Ferrari N.V. is expanding its operations in the field of sailing and has presented a prototype of a 100-foot (30-meter) racing yacht without an engine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As the company announced on Wednesday, the single-hull vessel will become an experimental platform for testing new technologies that may later be used in Ferrari production cars and motorsport projects.

The company noted that the entire system on board will run exclusively on energy produced by sails.

"All on-board systems will be powered by renewable energy generated by sails, without an internal combustion engine," Ferrari said in a statement.

The vessel was developed by naval architect Guillaume Verdier.

The yacht is scheduled to set sail in 2025, where it will undergo a series of sea trials.

The project is called Hypersail and will be headed by renowned sailor Giovanni Soldini.

The company added that the new yacht is part of Ferrari's broader strategy to transition to the era of electric vehicles. The brand will present its first fully electric supercar at the end of 2025.

Ferrari Expects Sales Growth in China Thanks to New Electric Supercar - Bloomberg09.05.25, 17:55 • 9547 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

