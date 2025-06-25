Ferrari enters sailing with an innovative engine-free yacht

Supercar manufacturer Ferrari N.V. is expanding its operations in the field of sailing and has presented a prototype of a 100-foot (30-meter) racing yacht without an engine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As the company announced on Wednesday, the single-hull vessel will become an experimental platform for testing new technologies that may later be used in Ferrari production cars and motorsport projects.

The company noted that the entire system on board will run exclusively on energy produced by sails.

"All on-board systems will be powered by renewable energy generated by sails, without an internal combustion engine," Ferrari said in a statement.

The vessel was developed by naval architect Guillaume Verdier.

The yacht is scheduled to set sail in 2025, where it will undergo a series of sea trials.

The project is called Hypersail and will be headed by renowned sailor Giovanni Soldini.

The company added that the new yacht is part of Ferrari's broader strategy to transition to the era of electric vehicles. The brand will present its first fully electric supercar at the end of 2025.

