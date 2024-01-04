Feeding the aggressor: NACP adds Vici to the list of war sponsors

Back in 2022, representatives of the Viciunai Group promised that the company would leave the russian market, but the company did not stop its facilities in russia and continues to work for the enemy's economy. This is reported by the NACP, UNN reports.

Representatives of Viciunai Group promised that the company would leave the russian market, but Vici does not stop its facilities in Russia, is looking for new employees and pays significant taxes to the aggressor's budget. This was the basis for adding Viciunai Group to the list of international sponsors of war by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC). - said the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

It is noted that the company is a global manufacturer and supplier of various food products. In addition to being the largest surimi processor on the planet, Viciunai Group is also one of the largest and most economically powerful seafood producers in Europe.

The company is headquartered in Lithuania and has plants in Lithuania, Spain, Estonia and Russia.

The NAPC emphasizes that Viciunai is conducting its business in russia as usual without any reductions, successfully defends the Russian trademark in court, continues to recruit staff for its subsidiaries, supporting the labor market in russia.

It is known that the production complex of Viciunai Rus LLC is the largest enterprise of the Viciunai Group, employing 1500 people. It is located in the Kaliningrad region, and its net profit in 2022 increased by 156% (up to USD 20 million).

In addition, Viciunai's subsidiary BaltKo LLC, being the company's official representative in Russia, provides services for the transportation of fish cooking, fish processing, surimi and seafood products there. Its net profit in 2022 amounted to USD 2.5 million.

Many companies have already made the right choice in favor of the values of democracy and integrity by leaving the Russian market. However, Viciunai Group was not one of them and failed to go beyond its empty promises - said Oleksandr Novikov, Head of the NACP.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added new details of russian and Iranian weapons to the world's only open database of foreign components in weapons.

The NACP has updated the list of war sponsors, excluding three international transportation companies from it