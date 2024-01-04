Feeding the aggressor: NACP adds Vici to the list of war sponsors

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 58936 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107665 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136577 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135199 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174945 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280743 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167153 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102831 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102566 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104555 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71900 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45052 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 58964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280743 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248695 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233835 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259205 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32478 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136579 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105897 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105900 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122067 views
Actual
Feeding the aggressor: NACP adds Vici to the list of war sponsors

Feeding the aggressor: NACP adds Vici to the list of war sponsors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24376 views

The Lithuanian company Viciunai Group, which supplies products under the Vici brand, is included in the list of international sponsors of the war.

Back in 2022, representatives of the Viciunai Group promised that the company would leave the russian market, but the company did not stop its facilities in russia and continues to work for the enemy's economy. This is reported by the NACP, UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of Viciunai Group promised that the company would leave the russian market, but Vici does not stop its facilities in Russia, is looking for new employees and pays significant taxes to the aggressor's budget. This was the basis for adding Viciunai Group to the list of international sponsors of war by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC).   

- said the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

It is noted that the company is a global manufacturer and supplier of various food products. In addition to being the largest surimi processor on the planet, Viciunai Group is also one of the largest and most economically powerful seafood producers in Europe.

NACP lists Chinese company that sold all-terrain vehicles to the Russian army as a war sponsor28.12.23, 16:41 • 32188 views

The company is headquartered in Lithuania and has plants in Lithuania, Spain, Estonia and Russia.

The NAPC emphasizes that Viciunai is conducting its business in russia as usual without any reductions, successfully defends the Russian trademark in court, continues to recruit staff for its subsidiaries, supporting the labor market in russia.

Addendum

It is known that the production complex of Viciunai Rus LLC is the largest enterprise of the Viciunai Group, employing 1500 people. It is located in the Kaliningrad region, and its net profit in 2022 increased by 156% (up to USD 20 million).

In addition, Viciunai's subsidiary BaltKo LLC, being the company's official representative in Russia, provides services for the transportation of fish cooking, fish processing, surimi and seafood products there. Its net profit in 2022 amounted to USD 2.5 million.

Many companies have already made the right choice in favor of the values of democracy and integrity by leaving the Russian market. However, Viciunai Group was not one of them and failed to go beyond its empty promises

- said Oleksandr Novikov, Head of the NACP.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added new details of russian and Iranian weapons to the world's only open database of foreign components in weapons.

The NACP has updated the list of war sponsors, excluding three international transportation companies from it24.11.23, 12:47 • 11517 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

Contact us about advertising