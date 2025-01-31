Fedorov: eMalyatko resumes work at Diia

The eBaby service is resuming its work on the Diia portal, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Details

"eMalyatko" is back in Diia. The world's most convenient way to get a child's first documents is back on the Diia portal," Fedorov wrote.

Thanks to eMaliatko, he noted, young parents receive 9 essential services with a single application: birth registration, assistance, assignment of a birth certificate and a registration number, etc.

"Everything is convenient and fast. Instead of 11 offline institutions, there is only one application on the portal, which will be processed in a day. Save time and enjoy parenthood, not corridors in institutions," emphasized Fedorov.

Context

"eBaby" in Diia was temporarily down due to the suspension of registries after a hostile cyberattack.