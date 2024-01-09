Fedorov announces "eBaby for Business" in "Diia"

eBaby for Business - e-Entrepreneur - will soon appear in Diya, announced on Tuesday Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the near future, Diya will have an eBaby for Business e-Entrepreneur - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

229 thousand individual entrepreneurs opened businesses through Diia over the year