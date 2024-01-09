ukenru
229 thousand individual entrepreneurs opened businesses through Diia over the year

229 thousand individual entrepreneurs opened businesses through Diia over the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58823 views

In 2023, more than 229,000 Ukrainians started new businesses as sole proprietors, mostly in the IT, retail, and beauty sectors, using the fast Diia service.

In 2023, Ukrainians opened more than 229 thousand new individual entrepreneurs through Diia . This was announced on Tuesday by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A country of entrepreneurs. Last year, Ukrainians opened more than 229 thousand new individual entrepreneurs through Diia. The top industries are IT, retail and wholesale trade, and beauty salons. Most new businesses were registered in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, opening a sole proprietorship through Diia means using the world's fastest automatic business registration service without bureaucracy and tedious paperwork.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

