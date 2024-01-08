304,048 new registrations of sole proprietorships were recorded in Ukraine over the previous year, mainly in the retail, IT, and other personal services sectors. In contrast, new companies in Ukraine opened less frequently in 2023: 37,297 new companies, which is a third less than in 2021.

304,048 new registrations of sole proprietorships were recorded in Ukraine in 2023. This is 7% more than in 2021 - , the research team said in a statement.

Details

New fops were opened in the retail, IT, and other personal services sectors, with hairdressing and beauty salons being particularly popular among service fops, with 18,059 new businesses.

The opener bot marks the regions that are leading in the number of new fops:

Kyiv - 14.18

Dnipropetrovs'k region - 8.97%

Lviv region - 7.73%

Addendum

The number of new companies in Ukraine decreased in 2023. In 2023, 37,297 new companies were opened, which is a third less than in 2021.

The most popular areas for new companies were wholesale trade, NGOs, and social assistance.

