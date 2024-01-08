The number of new registrations of sole proprietorships increased in Ukraine in 2023: 7% more than in 2021

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104215 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114058 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144492 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140797 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177951 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172309 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285257 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178309 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37222 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40643 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51336 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71500 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37939 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104215 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285257 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262622 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71500 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107618 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107568 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123627 views
The number of new registrations of sole proprietorships increased in Ukraine in 2023: 7% more than in 2021

The number of new registrations of sole proprietorships increased in Ukraine in 2023: 7% more than in 2021

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37525 views

New businessmen appear in Ukraine: in 2023 there were 304,048 new registrations of physical persons entrepreneurs. At the same time, the number of open companies decreased by one third compared to 2021.

304,048 new registrations of sole proprietorships were recorded in Ukraine over the previous year, mainly in the retail, IT, and other personal services sectors. In contrast, new companies in Ukraine opened less frequently in 2023: 37,297 new companies, which is a third less than in 2021.

 This is reported by UNN with reference to the Opendatabot study.

304,048 new registrations of sole proprietorships were recorded in Ukraine in 2023. This is 7% more than in 2021

- , the research team said in a statement.

Details

New fops were opened in the retail, IT, and other personal services sectors, with hairdressing and beauty salons being particularly popular among service fops, with 18,059 new businesses.

The opener bot marks the regions that are leading in the number of new fops:

 Kyiv - 14.18

Dnipropetrovs'k region - 8.97%

Lviv region - 7.73%

During the full-scale war, Ukraine has resorted to printing hryvnia only once - NBU08.01.24, 06:01 • 65292 views

Addendum

The number of new companies in Ukraine decreased in 2023. In 2023, 37,297 new companies were opened, which is a third less than in 2021.

The most popular areas for new companies were wholesale trade, NGOs, and social assistance.

The share of non-performing business loans increased to 44% amid the war - NBU03.01.24, 13:51 • 30226 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy

Contact us about advertising