MP: TECs will not fine people who failed to pass VLK by 5 February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68927 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103083 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106425 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124564 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130297 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

MP: TECs will not fine people who failed to pass VLK by 5 February

MP: TECs will not fine people who failed to pass VLK by 5 February

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26965 views

MP Fediyenko announced an agreement not to fine people who failed to pass the vetting by February 5. The relevant directive will be sent to the TCC, and no search for such persons will be conducted.

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko said that the military commissariats would not fine people who failed to pass the military qualification examination by February 5. He notedthat the draft law on social protection of the military has not yet passed all instances and is unlikely to be considered, but the military commissariats will receive a directive on the absence of fines and search, UNN reports.

Fediyenko noted that if you open the card of the draft law on amendments to paragraph 2 of Section II "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection," you can see that it has not yet passed all the necessary instances.

Given this and the current parliamentary regulations, in my opinion, this draft law will not be considered. I would like to reassure citizens that at a joint meeting with the participation of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Health, the Medical Forces Command, it was agreed that a relevant directive would be sent to the TCC regarding the adoption of this law so that those who do not have time to undergo the VLC by February 5 would not be fined or put on the wanted list

- He added. 

Recall

Yesterday, UNN reported that this bill, which extends the term of the HQCJ, is in the final stages of consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising