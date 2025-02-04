MP: TECs will not fine people who failed to pass VLK by 5 February

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko said that the military commissariats would not fine people who failed to pass the military qualification examination by February 5. He notedthat the draft law on social protection of the military has not yet passed all instances and is unlikely to be considered, but the military commissariats will receive a directive on the absence of fines and search, UNN reports.

Fediyenko noted that if you open the card of the draft law on amendments to paragraph 2 of Section II "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection," you can see that it has not yet passed all the necessary instances.

Given this and the current parliamentary regulations, in my opinion, this draft law will not be considered. I would like to reassure citizens that at a joint meeting with the participation of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Health, the Medical Forces Command, it was agreed that a relevant directive would be sent to the TCC regarding the adoption of this law so that those who do not have time to undergo the VLC by February 5 would not be fined or put on the wanted list - He added.

Yesterday, UNN reported that this bill, which extends the term of the HQCJ, is in the final stages of consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.