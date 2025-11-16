Kozlovsky and Freimut surprised their teacher

Hryhoriy Kozlovsky is the honorary president and founder of FC Rukh (Lviv)

FC Rukh founder Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Olha Freimut met their teacher at Emily Resort

A warm and touching meeting took place at Emily Resort: the founder of the Rukh football club, Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, and the famous TV presenter Olha Freimut met their former teacher.

An unexpected visit to Emily Resort

As it became known, the teacher who once taught the future businessman and presenter was invited to the modern health complex Emily Resort, where the meeting took place.

Our favorite teacher with Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, Oksana Mykhailivna Derkach. A miniature alumni meeting at Emily Resort - Olha Freimut captioned the photo.

Warm memories and respect for mentors

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Olha Freimut did not hide their joy, warmly communicating with their mentor. Such meetings are a vivid example of the fact that successful people remember and respect those who invested knowledge and effort in them at the beginning of their life's journey.

The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere. And Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, a businessman, philanthropist, and sports functionary, had something to share.

Recognition of Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy's activities

Recently, Hryhoriy Petrovych Kozlovskyy's activities received high praise: the "Economic News" publication included Kozlovskyy in the TOP-10 investors of Western Ukraine, noting him as a vivid example of socially responsible business.