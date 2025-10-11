FC "LIBERTY FINANCE" continues operations after NBU inspection

Financial company "LIBERTY FINANCE", one of the largest operators of the foreign exchange market in Ukraine, officially announced the continuation of its work after a recent inspection conducted by the National Bank of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company, "LIBERTY FINANCE" continues to provide financial services in full compliance with current legislation.

Representatives of FC "LIBERTY FINANCE" also confirmed their openness to constructive interaction with the regulator. Although the company has not received any official decisions from the NBU regarding the application of influence measures, it declares its full readiness to take into account all possible comments in a short time. This is part of a strategy aimed at continuous improvement.

We have always confirmed our openness and transparency. Taking into account any comments will allow us to further improve the current standards of quality and speed of service for our clients - the company noted.

Currently, operational activities are carried out in normal mode. The company's clients have unhindered access to all safe and reliable financial services.

FC "LIBERTY FINANCE" is not only an important participant in the foreign exchange market, but also plays a significant role in the country's financial system, as it is one of the largest taxpayers in its segment.