FAVBET Tech supported the quarterly meeting of IT companies in Diia.City Union 26 June 2025

Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
02:09 PM • 4082 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
10:24 AM • 23105 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
09:58 AM • 76333 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 08:26 AM • 50630 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
June 26, 08:12 AM • 117973 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
June 26, 07:30 AM • 65752 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 59353 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 66335 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 92089 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94587 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 82061 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 60795 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over PfizergateJune 26, 07:37 AM • 25491 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 88925 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 30317 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
09:58 AM • 76368 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 118009 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 117224 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 123621 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 130161 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 9868 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 60926 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 51267 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 59152 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 52600 views
FAVBET Tech supported the quarterly meeting of IT companies in Diia.City Union 26 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

On June 19, the next quarterly Intro Meeting organized by Diia.City Union took place in UNIT.City.

FAVBET Tech supported the quarterly meeting of IT companies in Diia.City Union

The event brought together representatives of over 100 Diia.City resident companies and new members of the Union. The Ukrainian technology company FAVBET Tech was the partner of the event.

Intor Meeting is a regular event from Diia.City Union, where new companies are presented and the opportunities of the Diia.City space for technological business are discussed. During the event, participants also discussed the prospects for the development of IT business in Ukraine together with the latest changes in legislation, shared experiences of working in modern realities and exchanged contacts for future cooperation.

"Such meetings are extremely important for residents and the Ukrainian technological community in general, as they allow businesses to find new points of interaction and jointly solve the challenges facing our industry in terms of regulation, cybersecurity and development. FAVBET Tech is always happy to support events that promote cooperation and the growth of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem", says Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

"It is important for us that participants not only join the Diia.City Union, but become active drivers within the association, which already has more than 240 companies. Together we are transforming and strengthening the Ukrainian IT industry. And we are sincerely grateful to the FAVBET Tech team for their partnership and systematic involvement in the development of our community and the technology sector in general", said Valeriia Kushnerchuk, Executive Director of Diia.City Union.

FAVBET Tech joined Diia.City in 2022, and in just two years became one of the top five taxpayers among the residents of the space. In 2024, the company became a partner of the CEO Talks series of events from Diia.City Union - a platform for the heads of leading technology companies in Ukraine, who talked about their own experience of adapting business to the challenges of war and global changes in the innovation market.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
Ukraine
