FAVBET Tech supported the quarterly meeting of IT companies in Diia.City Union 26 June 2025

The event brought together representatives of over 100 Diia.City resident companies and new members of the Union. The Ukrainian technology company FAVBET Tech was the partner of the event.

Intor Meeting is a regular event from Diia.City Union, where new companies are presented and the opportunities of the Diia.City space for technological business are discussed. During the event, participants also discussed the prospects for the development of IT business in Ukraine together with the latest changes in legislation, shared experiences of working in modern realities and exchanged contacts for future cooperation.

"Such meetings are extremely important for residents and the Ukrainian technological community in general, as they allow businesses to find new points of interaction and jointly solve the challenges facing our industry in terms of regulation, cybersecurity and development. FAVBET Tech is always happy to support events that promote cooperation and the growth of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem", says Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

"It is important for us that participants not only join the Diia.City Union, but become active drivers within the association, which already has more than 240 companies. Together we are transforming and strengthening the Ukrainian IT industry. And we are sincerely grateful to the FAVBET Tech team for their partnership and systematic involvement in the development of our community and the technology sector in general", said Valeriia Kushnerchuk, Executive Director of Diia.City Union.

FAVBET Tech joined Diia.City in 2022, and in just two years became one of the top five taxpayers among the residents of the space. In 2024, the company became a partner of the CEO Talks series of events from Diia.City Union - a platform for the heads of leading technology companies in Ukraine, who talked about their own experience of adapting business to the challenges of war and global changes in the innovation market.