Favbet Tech at 2U Tech Forum: Key insights from the conference on AI and innovation

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 12226 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 19912 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 44787 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 78430 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118229 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 104546 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 121100 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 174414 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 126739 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227771 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+27°
1m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 30596 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 36876 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 28301 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 25996 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 38330 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 18109 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 18960 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 64494 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118229 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 84320 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 23516 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 23561 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 53877 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 44824 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 90037 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Favbet Tech at 2U Tech Forum: Key insights from the conference on AI and innovation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

The 2U Tech Forum took place in Kyiv, where the future of AI and digital transformations were discussed. Favbet Tech took part in a panel discussion on the development of AI in Ukraine.

Favbet Tech at 2U Tech Forum: Key insights from the conference on AI and innovation
Photo: 2U Tech Forum

The 2U Tech Forum took place in Kyiv — an industry event for representatives of technology business and the public sector, which brought together more than 300 participants. The forum became a platform for discussing digital transformations, innovations and the role of technology in the Ukrainian economy.

One of the central events of the forum was the panel discussion "The Future of AI: State Strategy, Experience of Ukrainian Companies and Global Perspectives". 

Photo: 2U Tech Forum
Photo: 2U Tech Forum

Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Ruslan Seredyuk (Chief Engineering Officer, ELEKS), Yevhen Mospan (CIO, mono), Oleksandr Krakovetskyi (CEO DevRain, CTO DonorUA) and Dmytro Prokopyev (ML/AI engineer, UCloud) joined the discussion. The moderator was Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

The participants discussed global trends in AI development, practical implementation in Ukrainian companies, and the importance of a state strategy in this area.

Photo: Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech
Photo: Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech

"Artificial intelligence is a point of change. Ukraine has everything it needs to be among the leaders in this field: both talent and ambition. The task of business and the state is to create conditions for scaling these solutions," comments Artem Skrypnyk.

The 2U Tech Forum also included speeches by representatives of the state, international business and Ukrainian companies who presented practical solutions for the implementation of digital tools and AI in business. Among the forum's activities was an expo zone with innovations from more than 10 Ukrainian projects, panel discussions on AI regulation, exchange of experience between startups and large companies within the Battle Generation discussions, and industry networking sessions.

Photo: Executive Director of Diia.City Union Valeriia Kushnerchuk
Photo: Executive Director of Diia.City Union Valeriia Kushnerchuk

"Our goal is not only to talk about technology, but also to create real points of contact between business, government and developers. It is thanks to events like the 2U Tech Forum that we are building an ecosystem that drives the industry forward," say the organizers of the 2U Tech Forum.

Photo: 2U Tech Forum
Photo: 2U Tech Forum

FAVBET Tech specializes in developing innovative solutions for the entertainment industry. At the end of last year, Favbet Tech entered the list of the 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to the DOU rating. The company is also an active member of the Ukrainian IT community, a resident of Diia.City and part of the IT Ukraine Association, with which it created the first AI committee in Ukraine. It is among the five largest taxpayers among the residents of "Diia.City".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$68.51
Bitcoin
$94,288.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.47
Золото
$3,333.01
Ethereum
$1,791.33