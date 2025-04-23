Favbet Tech at 2U Tech Forum: Key insights from the conference on AI and innovation

The 2U Tech Forum took place in Kyiv — an industry event for representatives of technology business and the public sector, which brought together more than 300 participants. The forum became a platform for discussing digital transformations, innovations and the role of technology in the Ukrainian economy.

One of the central events of the forum was the panel discussion "The Future of AI: State Strategy, Experience of Ukrainian Companies and Global Perspectives".

Photo: 2U Tech Forum

Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Ruslan Seredyuk (Chief Engineering Officer, ELEKS), Yevhen Mospan (CIO, mono), Oleksandr Krakovetskyi (CEO DevRain, CTO DonorUA) and Dmytro Prokopyev (ML/AI engineer, UCloud) joined the discussion. The moderator was Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

The participants discussed global trends in AI development, practical implementation in Ukrainian companies, and the importance of a state strategy in this area.

Photo: Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech

"Artificial intelligence is a point of change. Ukraine has everything it needs to be among the leaders in this field: both talent and ambition. The task of business and the state is to create conditions for scaling these solutions," comments Artem Skrypnyk.

The 2U Tech Forum also included speeches by representatives of the state, international business and Ukrainian companies who presented practical solutions for the implementation of digital tools and AI in business. Among the forum's activities was an expo zone with innovations from more than 10 Ukrainian projects, panel discussions on AI regulation, exchange of experience between startups and large companies within the Battle Generation discussions, and industry networking sessions.

Photo: Executive Director of Diia.City Union Valeriia Kushnerchuk

"Our goal is not only to talk about technology, but also to create real points of contact between business, government and developers. It is thanks to events like the 2U Tech Forum that we are building an ecosystem that drives the industry forward," say the organizers of the 2U Tech Forum.

Photo: 2U Tech Forum

FAVBET Tech specializes in developing innovative solutions for the entertainment industry. At the end of last year, Favbet Tech entered the list of the 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to the DOU rating. The company is also an active member of the Ukrainian IT community, a resident of Diia.City and part of the IT Ukraine Association, with which it created the first AI committee in Ukraine. It is among the five largest taxpayers among the residents of "Diia.City".