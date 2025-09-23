Favbet becomes title partner of Sokil ice hockey club

$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
12:09 PM • 22114 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 17869 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 45656 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 37632 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 36200 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 49484 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49473 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45178 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
September 22, 11:25 AM • 70137 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 39298 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 35893 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 16670 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhotoSeptember 23, 10:03 AM • 20915 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 19456 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
12:09 PM • 22115 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 19552 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 36036 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 39441 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 45657 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 9422 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 74914 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 36788 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 52112 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 103682 views
Favbet becomes title partner of Sokil ice hockey club

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Favbet has officially secured a title partnership with the Sokil ice hockey club, which boasts over 60 years of history and 15 championship titles. This partnership opens new opportunities for the club, which aims for the Ukrainian Cup and championship gold medals.

Favbet becomes title partner of Sokil ice hockey club

Favbet has become the title partner of the Sokil hockey club. The agreement was officially sealed during a meeting of the club's management, company representatives, and coaching staff, UNN reports.

Kyiv's "Sokil" represents over 60 years of history, victories, and dedication to the game. The team was founded in 1963. Since then, it has accumulated 15 national championship titles, 2 Ukrainian Cups, and a number of international achievements. Today, the head coach of one of the country's most successful clubs is Oleh Shafarenko. 

We are very pleased that in such a difficult time for the country and all Ukrainian sports, we have gained a partner like Favbet. This cooperation will allow the team to pursue its goal — the Ukrainian Cup and championship gold medals — with greater confidence and boldness. We are confident that this partnership will benefit both sides 

— noted Vyacheslav Letskan, Deputy Head of the NGO "Hockey Club Sokil Kyiv".

In the 2024/2025 season, "Sokil" took first place in the Ukrainian championship based on the results of the main round. However, in the playoffs, they stopped one step short of the final. 

It is important for us to support teams that form a strong Ukrainian sports community. "Sokil" deserves new heights. We want the club to achieve success together with Favbet 

— said Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing FAVBET.

Favbet is building systemic support for Ukrainian hockey. The new partnership opens up additional opportunities for the club. According to Favbet director Ihor Siruk, the company sees a long-term perspective in cooperation with the team.

We value the partnership with a club that has such a rich history and dedicated fans. I think this will be beneficial for everyone. We will invest maximally in this cooperation 

— says Ihor Siruk.

FAVBET BOOKMAKING COMPANY LLC. License for organizing and conducting bookmaking activities dated 28.12.2022, issued in accordance with KRAIL decision No. 433 dated 13.12.2022, and License for organizing and conducting online casino gambling activities dated 20.04.2021, issued in accordance with KRAIL decision No. 137 dated 05.04.2021, with amendments. 

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

Lilia Podolyak

Sports