Favbet becomes title partner of Sokil ice hockey club

Favbet has become the title partner of the Sokil hockey club. The agreement was officially sealed during a meeting of the club's management, company representatives, and coaching staff, UNN reports.

Kyiv's "Sokil" represents over 60 years of history, victories, and dedication to the game. The team was founded in 1963. Since then, it has accumulated 15 national championship titles, 2 Ukrainian Cups, and a number of international achievements. Today, the head coach of one of the country's most successful clubs is Oleh Shafarenko.

We are very pleased that in such a difficult time for the country and all Ukrainian sports, we have gained a partner like Favbet. This cooperation will allow the team to pursue its goal — the Ukrainian Cup and championship gold medals — with greater confidence and boldness. We are confident that this partnership will benefit both sides — noted Vyacheslav Letskan, Deputy Head of the NGO "Hockey Club Sokil Kyiv".

In the 2024/2025 season, "Sokil" took first place in the Ukrainian championship based on the results of the main round. However, in the playoffs, they stopped one step short of the final.

It is important for us to support teams that form a strong Ukrainian sports community. "Sokil" deserves new heights. We want the club to achieve success together with Favbet — said Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing FAVBET.

Favbet is building systemic support for Ukrainian hockey. The new partnership opens up additional opportunities for the club. According to Favbet director Ihor Siruk, the company sees a long-term perspective in cooperation with the team.

We value the partnership with a club that has such a rich history and dedicated fans. I think this will be beneficial for everyone. We will invest maximally in this cooperation — says Ihor Siruk.

