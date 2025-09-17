$41.180.06
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8814 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 16339 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 30530 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 37850 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37842 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 101259 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118650 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53692 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62840 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Favbet becomes the title partner of the Storm-Odesa hockey club

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Favbet company has signed a title partnership agreement with the Odesa hockey club "Storm", which won the Ukrainian Cup 2024. This partnership will contribute to the development of the club's infrastructure and media recognition.

Favbet becomes the title partner of the Storm-Odesa hockey club

The company Favbet has signed a title partnership agreement with the Odesa hockey club "Storm". Now the brand's logo will appear on the players' uniforms, and the team itself will have serious support on its way to new victories, UNN reports.

The young club from the south of the country managed to overturn the perception of Ukrainian hockey in just one year. In its debut season, it won the Ukrainian Cup 2024, leaving experienced rivals behind. In the quarterfinals, the Odesa team knocked out Kyiv's "Sokil" with a score of 4:1, in the semifinals they defeated the current trophy holder "Kremenchuk", and in the final they put on a real show against "Tryzub" — 6:0. For Ukrainian hockey, this was a signal that a new generation is ready to fight.

Partnership with Favbet opens the way for the club to develop infrastructure, quality training, and media recognition. 

"It is important for me that sports in Ukraine become a magnet for young people. When children see that clubs from different cities are capable of winning, they believe in their own strength. That's when sports become part of the culture," says Favbet founder Andriy Matiukha.

Photo: HC
Photo: HC "Storm"

"Storm" becomes part of the company's broader strategy, which has been investing in sports for many years. Favbet supports hockey clubs, cooperates with basketball and fencing federations, and Premier League football clubs. 

The joint history of Favbet and "Storm" is just beginning. However, the parties are already planning many activities for fans and social projects that will allow Ukrainian hockey to make itself heard even louder.

"We understand very well how important it is to expand the horizons of Ukrainian sports. For us, hockey is an opportunity to form team spirit in new generations. "Storm" has proven that ambition and belief in one's own strength can change the balance of power in the league. We want to become their reliable partner on this path," comments Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing FAVBET.

LLC "BOOKMAKING COMPANY "FAVBET". License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting bookmaking activities from 28.12.2022, issued in accordance with CRAIL decision No. 433 of 13.12.2022, and License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting casino gambling on the Internet from 20.04.2021, issued in accordance with CRAIL decision No. 137 of 05.04.2021, with amendments. 

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Andrii Matiukha
Ukraine