Favbet becomes the title partner of the Storm-Odesa hockey club

The company Favbet has signed a title partnership agreement with the Odesa hockey club "Storm". Now the brand's logo will appear on the players' uniforms, and the team itself will have serious support on its way to new victories, UNN reports.

The young club from the south of the country managed to overturn the perception of Ukrainian hockey in just one year. In its debut season, it won the Ukrainian Cup 2024, leaving experienced rivals behind. In the quarterfinals, the Odesa team knocked out Kyiv's "Sokil" with a score of 4:1, in the semifinals they defeated the current trophy holder "Kremenchuk", and in the final they put on a real show against "Tryzub" — 6:0. For Ukrainian hockey, this was a signal that a new generation is ready to fight.

Partnership with Favbet opens the way for the club to develop infrastructure, quality training, and media recognition.

"It is important for me that sports in Ukraine become a magnet for young people. When children see that clubs from different cities are capable of winning, they believe in their own strength. That's when sports become part of the culture," says Favbet founder Andriy Matiukha.

Photo: HC "Storm"

"Storm" becomes part of the company's broader strategy, which has been investing in sports for many years. Favbet supports hockey clubs, cooperates with basketball and fencing federations, and Premier League football clubs.

The joint history of Favbet and "Storm" is just beginning. However, the parties are already planning many activities for fans and social projects that will allow Ukrainian hockey to make itself heard even louder.

"We understand very well how important it is to expand the horizons of Ukrainian sports. For us, hockey is an opportunity to form team spirit in new generations. "Storm" has proven that ambition and belief in one's own strength can change the balance of power in the league. We want to become their reliable partner on this path," comments Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing FAVBET.

LLC "BOOKMAKING COMPANY "FAVBET". License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting bookmaking activities from 28.12.2022, issued in accordance with CRAIL decision No. 433 of 13.12.2022, and License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting casino gambling on the Internet from 20.04.2021, issued in accordance with CRAIL decision No. 137 of 05.04.2021, with amendments.

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.