Fatal road accident in Kyiv: court extends arrest of former prosecutor's office employee Molochny

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest until October 20 for former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv while intoxicated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that the head of the group of prosecutors in this criminal proceeding is Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The suspect, who was a civil servant at the time of the fatal accident, was dismissed from the prosecutor's office as a result of an official investigation.

It will be recalled that on the evening of July 19, 2025, he drove onto the pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street and hit a woman who was walking on the sidewalk. The victim died from her injuries. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver tried to flee the scene of the accident. The results of his examination showed 1.77 ppm of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible level is 0.2 ppm.

Context

On the night of July 20, a prosecutor in Kyiv hit a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was detained and turned out to be Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist of the prosecutor's office.

Later, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".