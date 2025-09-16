Fatal road accident in Kyiv: court extends arrest of former prosecutor's office employee Molochny

$41.230.05
12:18 PM • 4186 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 13714 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 25280 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16105 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 26148 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 27439 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 14806 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32943 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23263 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 59891 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 8836 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 14960 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 22556 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 27444 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 11974 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 3704 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 25280 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 26148 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 27439 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32943 views
UNN Lite
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 6200 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 43474 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 42778 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 47608 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 52921 views
Fatal road accident in Kyiv: court extends arrest of former prosecutor's office employee Molochny

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of former prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny until October 20. Molochny caused a fatal road accident while intoxicated. The suspect will remain in custody without the right to bail.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: court extends arrest of former prosecutor's office employee Molochny

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest until October 20 for former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv while intoxicated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention for a former prosecutor suspected of committing a fatal road accident that killed a 61-year-old woman. The suspect will remain in custody without the right to bail until October 20, 2025.

- the prosecutor's office informs.

It is noted that the head of the group of prosecutors in this criminal proceeding is Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The suspect, who was a civil servant at the time of the fatal accident, was dismissed from the prosecutor's office as a result of an official investigation.

It will be recalled that on the evening of July 19, 2025, he drove onto the pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street and hit a woman who was walking on the sidewalk. The victim died from her injuries. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver tried to flee the scene of the accident. The results of his examination showed 1.77 ppm of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible level is 0.2 ppm.

Context

On the night of July 20, a prosecutor in Kyiv hit a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was detained and turned out to be Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist of the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 ppm of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible level is 0.2 ppm.

Later, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv