Family of banker Antonov denies information about him changing his identity and obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

The editorial office of Ukrainian News received a commentary from the family of Volodymyr Antonov, who resides in Great Britain, regarding information spread in the media about his alleged change of identity and acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship and place of residence, writes UNN.

"The information published in a number of media outlets about Volodymyr Antonov's alleged change of identity, acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship, and change of residence is completely false and does not correspond to reality. The documents mentioned in the publications are gross forgeries and were falsified for the purpose of blackmail and extortion.

At this moment, our family is being subjected to fraudulent attempts by a group of individuals who are extorting money, threatening to spread fabricated information. Previously, these individuals were involved in fraud that resulted in the theft of a collection of cars from the family, worth several million dollars.

Regarding the current threats and extortion, we have already filed a statement with law enforcement agencies, and an official investigation has been launched. We urge the media and the public not to disseminate unreliable information that harms the reputation and well-being of our family," the commentary states.