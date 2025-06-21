$41.690.00
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 09:38 AM • 14835 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 62527 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 59812 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 96557 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 189330 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 165028 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 89281 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94968 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87966 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69916 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Family of banker Antonov denies information about him changing his identity and obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 402 views

The family of banker Vladimir Antonov, who resides in Great Britain, denies information about him changing his surname and obtaining Ukrainian citizenship. According to them, the documents are fake, and the family is subjected to fraudulent actions and extortion by a group of individuals.

Family of banker Antonov denies information about him changing his identity and obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

The editorial office of Ukrainian News received a commentary from the family of Volodymyr Antonov, who resides in Great Britain, regarding information spread in the media about his alleged change of identity and acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship and place of residence, writes UNN.

"The information published in a number of media outlets about Volodymyr Antonov's alleged change of identity, acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship, and change of residence is completely false and does not correspond to reality. The documents mentioned in the publications are gross forgeries and were falsified for the purpose of blackmail and extortion.

At this moment, our family is being subjected to fraudulent attempts by a group of individuals who are extorting money, threatening to spread fabricated information. Previously, these individuals were involved in fraud that resulted in the theft of a collection of cars from the family, worth several million dollars.

Regarding the current threats and extortion, we have already filed a statement with law enforcement agencies, and an official investigation has been launched. We urge the media and the public not to disseminate unreliable information that harms the reputation and well-being of our family," the commentary states.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
United Kingdom
Ukraine
