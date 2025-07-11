Fake medical certificates were produced and sold for $2,000: over 50 searches conducted in Ukraine, organizers received suspicions

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2578 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18162 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25664 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36139 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46413 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48194 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 45013 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36372 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27427 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.9m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 91707 views
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 19854 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 54920 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46402 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 20693 views
Publications
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2532 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 92233 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 121868 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158157 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164304 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 21092 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46781 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 46834 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 187919 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 314167 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Fake medical certificates were produced and sold for $2,000: over 50 searches conducted in Ukraine, organizers received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

A large-scale scheme for producing fake medical conclusions from the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) regarding the disability of relatives of servicemen has been exposed in Ukraine. The organizers received about 1 million hryvnias monthly, and their "clients" face up to 10 years in prison.

Fake medical certificates were produced and sold for $2,000: over 50 searches conducted in Ukraine, organizers received suspicions

In Ukraine, a large-scale scheme for producing fake medical conclusions from the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) regarding the disability of close relatives of servicemen has been exposed, and the organizers have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with investigators and operatives of the National Police of Ukraine, exposed a large-scale scheme for producing fake medical conclusions from the MSEC regarding the disability of close relatives of servicemen.

- the message says.

Sumy: a doctor and his accomplice are accused of issuing false certificates for $3,000 for illegal border crossing18.04.24, 02:25 • 29529 views

Details

According to prosecutors, the forged documents allowed evasion of mobilization or illegal discharge from service, effectively weakening the country's defense capability. The "certificates" were produced in a rented apartment using homemade equipment. The cost of one such "service" started from $2,000, and the organizers' monthly profit amounted to about 1 million hryvnias.

Two organizers of the scheme have been notified of suspicion of forgery and sale of documents and intentional obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Four of their "clients" have been notified of suspicion of servicemen evading military service by forging documents (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Another two individuals — for evading conscription during mobilization (Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Forging IDs OSCE to evade mobilization, smuggling, and bribes: Kravchenko on the results of customs searches09.07.25, 17:30 • 1564 views

During the operation, more than 50 searches were conducted in various regions of Ukraine, during which forged certificates of care for people with disabilities and medical documentation were found and seized, which military personnel and conscripts used to try to avoid performing military service duties.

Currently, the relevant territorial centers of the TCC and SP have been informed about the facts established by the pre-trial investigation, and prosecutors have initiated a review of the validity of the received deferrals, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

At the request of the investigator, agreed upon by the prosecutor, the investigating judge applied a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of bail to both organizers of the scheme.

For the committed acts, the defendants face a penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Corruption scheme exposed in Zaporizhzhia: MSEC officials issued fake disability certificates to evaders for $3.5 thousand21.03.24, 18:10 • 27488 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9