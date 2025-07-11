Fake medical certificates were produced and sold for $2,000: over 50 searches conducted in Ukraine, organizers received suspicions

In Ukraine, a large-scale scheme for producing fake medical conclusions from the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) regarding the disability of close relatives of servicemen has been exposed, and the organizers have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with investigators and operatives of the National Police of Ukraine, exposed a large-scale scheme for producing fake medical conclusions from the MSEC regarding the disability of close relatives of servicemen. - the message says.

Details

According to prosecutors, the forged documents allowed evasion of mobilization or illegal discharge from service, effectively weakening the country's defense capability. The "certificates" were produced in a rented apartment using homemade equipment. The cost of one such "service" started from $2,000, and the organizers' monthly profit amounted to about 1 million hryvnias.

Two organizers of the scheme have been notified of suspicion of forgery and sale of documents and intentional obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Four of their "clients" have been notified of suspicion of servicemen evading military service by forging documents (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Another two individuals — for evading conscription during mobilization (Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the operation, more than 50 searches were conducted in various regions of Ukraine, during which forged certificates of care for people with disabilities and medical documentation were found and seized, which military personnel and conscripts used to try to avoid performing military service duties.

Currently, the relevant territorial centers of the TCC and SP have been informed about the facts established by the pre-trial investigation, and prosecutors have initiated a review of the validity of the received deferrals, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

At the request of the investigator, agreed upon by the prosecutor, the investigating judge applied a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of bail to both organizers of the scheme.

For the committed acts, the defendants face a penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

