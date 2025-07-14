Fake "letter" from the State Forest Agency about alleged "transfer of forests to allies" is spreading online - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

$41.780.04
Zelenskyy proposed Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine
11:49 AM • 850 views
Zelenskyy proposed Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine
10:15 AM • 9758 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 19615 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 27394 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 27810 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 30664 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 29486 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37016 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 36375 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53351 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interestsJuly 14, 02:10 AM • 35001 views
Trump will be the first world leader to be received twice by the British monarch on a state visit - NYTJuly 14, 02:47 AM • 12936 views
Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37°July 14, 03:59 AM • 10532 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed06:11 AM • 32854 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"07:12 AM • 14627 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 8198 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 258335 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 252945 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 236705 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 254094 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Serhiy Leshchenko
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy
Poltava Oblast
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 3978 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 35507 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 33022 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 118290 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 82395 views
The Times
The New York Times
Fox News
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Fake "letter" from the State Forest Agency about alleged "transfer of forests to allies" is spreading online - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1430 views

A falsified "document" from the State Forest Agency about "conservation of natural resources for transfer to allies" is circulating online. The NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed that this is a Russian fake containing numerous errors and not complying with official requirements.

Fake "letter" from the State Forest Agency about alleged "transfer of forests to allies" is spreading online - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

A fake "document", allegedly issued by the State Forest Agency, about "conservation of natural resources for transfer to allies" is being circulated online. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council confirmed that this is another Russian fake — the document contains numerous errors and does not comply with any official standards, UNN reports.

A fake "document" is circulating online, allegedly on behalf of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine. It states about "conservation of natural resources with subsequent transfer to allies to pay for military assistance." The Center verified this information and reports that no such document exists — it is completely falsified by the Russians.

- the message says.

The CPD noted that the "document" is not registered with the Document Management Support Department at the Cabinet of Ministers, as required by the mandatory procedure. Also, the "letter" was found to contain gross spelling errors, inconsistency with business style, incorrect formatting, and a signatory who does not have the appropriate authority. In addition, the names of the territorial administrations do not correspond to the real names of the structural units of the State Forest Agency.

Such fakes are an element of Russian information-psychological operations aimed at undermining trust in Ukrainian state institutions and allies. The main goal is to sow panic among citizens and form in their minds a false narrative about the alleged "sale of state resources in exchange for aid."

- added the CPD.

CCD predicts intensification of Russian propaganda regarding "new offensive" and TCR14.07.25, 11:14 • 3412 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
