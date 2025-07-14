Fake "letter" from the State Forest Agency about alleged "transfer of forests to allies" is spreading online - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

A fake "document", allegedly issued by the State Forest Agency, about "conservation of natural resources for transfer to allies" is being circulated online. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council confirmed that this is another Russian fake — the document contains numerous errors and does not comply with any official standards, UNN reports.

A fake "document" is circulating online, allegedly on behalf of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine. It states about "conservation of natural resources with subsequent transfer to allies to pay for military assistance." The Center verified this information and reports that no such document exists — it is completely falsified by the Russians. - the message says.

The CPD noted that the "document" is not registered with the Document Management Support Department at the Cabinet of Ministers, as required by the mandatory procedure. Also, the "letter" was found to contain gross spelling errors, inconsistency with business style, incorrect formatting, and a signatory who does not have the appropriate authority. In addition, the names of the territorial administrations do not correspond to the real names of the structural units of the State Forest Agency.

Such fakes are an element of Russian information-psychological operations aimed at undermining trust in Ukrainian state institutions and allies. The main goal is to sow panic among citizens and form in their minds a false narrative about the alleged "sale of state resources in exchange for aid." - added the CPD.

CCD predicts intensification of Russian propaganda regarding "new offensive" and TCR