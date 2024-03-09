$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12251 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 35031 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32516 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 188570 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173786 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171068 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217900 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248501 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154304 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371457 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-35A fighter jet officially certified to carry a nuclear bomb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32058 views

The F-35A has been officially certified to carry the B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bomb, making it the first 5th generation aircraft capable of using nuclear weapons.

F-35A fighter jet officially certified to carry a nuclear bomb

The F-35A has been operationally certified to carry the B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bomb, a spokesman for the F-35 Joint Program Office told Breaking Defense, UNN reports.

Details

Some F-35As will now be able to carry the B61-12, officially making the stealth fighter a "dual" aircraft that can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons.

The F-35A is the first 5th generation aircraft capable of using nuclear weapons and the first new platform (fighter or bomber) to achieve this status since the early 1990s.

This F-35 nuclear certification effort is the culmination of 10+ years of intense effort within a nuclear enterprise comprised of 16 different government and industry stakeholders.

The F-35A received nuclear certification ahead of schedule, providing the United States and NATO with a critical capability that supports the United States' expanded deterrence commitment earlier than expected.

Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media15.02.24, 10:20 • 21990 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
United States
