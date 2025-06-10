Explosive objects were found in the Chernihiv region after the night attack of the Russian Federation: the OVA warns residents

In Pryluky, after today's Russian shelling, explosive objects began to be found. These are devices, 25-30 cm long, which have the shape of a pipe, warned the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Details

After today's Russian attack, explosive objects began to be noticed in Pryluky. These are devices, 25-30 cm long, shaped like a pipe. The time of their detonation cannot be predicted. This is the danger. When triggered, they scatter into small fragments - Chaus said.

The head of the Regional State Administration also warned that in case of detection, in no case should such a "find" be touched. It is necessary to call "101", "102", "112".

Tell the children about it. Warn your friends - Chaus noted.

Addition

the Russians attacked Pryluky and Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Two civilians were injured, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. 15 settlements were shelled during the day.

A few days ago, Russian invaders attacked Pryluky with drones, killing five people, including a one-year-old child. Houses were destroyed, people were injured, and large-scale fires broke out.