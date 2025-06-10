$41.490.09
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7564 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18742 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23115 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 25851 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 28999 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78503 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166904 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121334 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113201 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220555 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

UNN Lite

01:35 PM • 14396 views

12:39 PM • 7900 views

11:04 AM • 25956 views

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46740 views

June 10, 07:28 AM • 51128 views
Explosive objects were found in the Chernihiv region after the night attack of the Russian Federation: the OVA warns residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

After the shelling in Pryluky, explosive devices in the form of a pipe 25-30 cm long were found. If found, do not touch and call 101, 102, 112.

Explosive objects were found in the Chernihiv region after the night attack of the Russian Federation: the OVA warns residents

In Pryluky, after today's Russian shelling, explosive objects began to be found. These are devices, 25-30 cm long, which have the shape of a pipe, warned the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Details

After today's Russian attack, explosive objects began to be noticed in Pryluky. These are devices, 25-30 cm long, shaped like a pipe. The time of their detonation cannot be predicted. This is the danger. When triggered, they scatter into small fragments

 - Chaus said.

The head of the Regional State Administration also warned that in case of detection, in no case should such a "find" be touched. It is necessary to call "101", "102", "112".

Tell the children about it. Warn your friends

- Chaus noted.

Addition

the Russians attacked Pryluky and Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Two civilians were injured, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. 15 settlements were shelled during the day.

A few days ago, Russian invaders attacked Pryluky with drones, killing five people, including a one-year-old child. Houses were destroyed, people were injured, and large-scale fires broke out.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Unmanned aerial vehicle
