Explosive objects were found in the Chernihiv region after the night attack of the Russian Federation: the OVA warns residents
Kyiv • UNN
After the shelling in Pryluky, explosive devices in the form of a pipe 25-30 cm long were found. If found, do not touch and call 101, 102, 112.
In Pryluky, after today's Russian shelling, explosive objects began to be found. These are devices, 25-30 cm long, which have the shape of a pipe, warned the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.
Details
After today's Russian attack, explosive objects began to be noticed in Pryluky. These are devices, 25-30 cm long, shaped like a pipe. The time of their detonation cannot be predicted. This is the danger. When triggered, they scatter into small fragments
The head of the Regional State Administration also warned that in case of detection, in no case should such a "find" be touched. It is necessary to call "101", "102", "112".
Tell the children about it. Warn your friends
Addition
the Russians attacked Pryluky and Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Two civilians were injured, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. 15 settlements were shelled during the day.
A few days ago, Russian invaders attacked Pryluky with drones, killing five people, including a one-year-old child. Houses were destroyed, people were injured, and large-scale fires broke out.