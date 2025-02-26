Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region amid air raid alert

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region amid an air raid alert, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhya region. Stay in safe places until curfew - Fedorov wrote.

Air alert is in effect in Zaporizhzhia region and a number of other regions in the east, northeast and south.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast, as well as a high-speed target headed for Kryvyi Rih.

