Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region amid air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Zaporizhzhia and other eastern regions due to the threat of ballistic weapons. The air force reported a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region amid an air raid alert, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Explosions in Zaporizhzhya region. Stay in safe places until curfew
Air alert is in effect in Zaporizhzhia region and a number of other regions in the east, northeast and south.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast, as well as a high-speed target headed for Kryvyi Rih.
