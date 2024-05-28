Explosions occurred in Poltava region: RMA assures that there were no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
During the air raid in Poltava region, explosions were heard, but according to the regional military administration, no hits or casualties were reported.
Explosions were heard during an air raid in Poltava region. The RMA assures that no hits were recorded in area, UNN reports.
"No hits were recorded within Poltava region. There are no casualties either. We are grateful to our defenders for their protection. Glory to Ukraine!" - said Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA.