Explosions occurred in Kharkiv: wreckage of an enemy drone was found in one of the districts

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, the wreckage of an enemy "Shahed" was recorded in the Kholodnohirsky district. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"An explosion in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, there was an enemy drone in the sky," said Syniehubov.

According to preliminary data, the wreckage of an enemy Shahed was spotted in Kholodnohirsk district. Another strike was recorded outside the city.

At the moment, there have been no casualties, the RMA chairman summarized.

