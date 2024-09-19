Explosions in the suburbs of Dnipro: Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred in the suburbs of Dnipro. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy drones flying from Poltava to Dnipro region.
Explosions have occurred in the suburbs of Dnipro. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Recall
The Ukrainian Air Force has previously warned of enemy UAVs in eastern Poltava region heading to Dnipropetrovs'k region.
