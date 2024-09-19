Damaged houses and infrastructure: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 20 times during the day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110395 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178580 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143694 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146735 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187942 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112196 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177851 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104810 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 83409 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 43191 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 90939 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 60985 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 52252 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187945 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205090 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193842 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145060 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144726 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140427 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157109 views
Damaged houses and infrastructure: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 20 times during the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34031 views

On September 19, Russian troops launched more than 20 attacks on the Dnipropetrovs'k region. Houses, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged, but there were no casualties.

During the day, on September 19, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than two dozen times. As a result of the attacks, houses were destroyed and a power line was damaged. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

More than two dozen attacks on Nikopol region per day. Among them were artillery shelling, kamikaze drone strikes, and ammunition drops from UAVs. The enemy directed its weapons at the district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities

- said the head of the RMA, 

According to him, as a result of the attack, the infrastructure in the region was damaged. In particular, six private houses and four outbuildings were destroyed.

The roof of the garage also caught fire, and a car was destroyed. In addition, the explosions damaged a power line.

There were no casualties or injuries everywhere. The rest of Dnipropetrovs'k region was calm

- Lysak summarized. 

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, on September 18, the enemy attacked Nikopol district several times with heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were damaged, but no people were injured.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

