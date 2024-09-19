Damaged houses and infrastructure: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 20 times during the day

During the day, on September 19, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than two dozen times. As a result of the attacks, houses were destroyed and a power line was damaged. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

More than two dozen attacks on Nikopol region per day. Among them were artillery shelling, kamikaze drone strikes, and ammunition drops from UAVs. The enemy directed its weapons at the district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities - said the head of the RMA,

According to him, as a result of the attack, the infrastructure in the region was damaged. In particular, six private houses and four outbuildings were destroyed.

The roof of the garage also caught fire, and a car was destroyed. In addition, the explosions damaged a power line.

There were no casualties or injuries everywhere. The rest of Dnipropetrovs'k region was calm - Lysak summarized.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, on September 18, the enemy attacked Nikopol district several times with heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were damaged, but no people were injured.