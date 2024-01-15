Explosions in Kursk, air defense is working

Russian air defense systems have been launched in the sky over Kursk. This was announced by the Governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoit, UNN reports.

"Air defense systems have been activated in the sky over Kursk and the Kursk region. I ask residents to remain calm!" the Russian governor wrote.

Recall

On January 14 , Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yuriy Mysyagin reported that Ukrainian units had fired on two Russian army aircraft over the Sea of Azov.

Russia reports damage to power substation due to attack on Kursk region, a number of settlements without power