Explosions in Belgorod: the governor reported two victims

Over Belgorod, Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down 10 missiles from the "Vilkha" multiple launch rocket system. This was reported by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of the rockets: one man sustained a shrapnel wound to his forearm, and the other one sustained a shrapnel wound to his shin. They were hospitalized.

The city suffered damage in the residential sector. A shell explosion near an apartment building smashed windows in several apartments and damaged more than 30 cars. In Belgorod district, the roof of a house was damaged and a car was damaged Gladkov said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier, local publics reported about a series of explosions in Belgorod.