Explosions heard near Moscow: in Dmitrov, “something fell in a field and exploded”

In the city of Dmitrov, Moscow region, local residents report explosions, according to UNN.

Details

Local publics report that "something fell in a field and exploded," publishing photos and videos, presumably, of burning debris. In chats, people write that they heard explosions from various locations in the Dmitrov urban district.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated: "It's loud here, but it's also exploding well near Moscow."

Recall

The mayor of the capital of the aggressor state, Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin reported that Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down eight drones that were flying towards the city.