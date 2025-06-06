Explosions heard in Kyiv: "Shaheds" attack the capital from several directions
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 6, Kyiv was attacked by enemy Shahed drones. Air defense is working in the city, explosions are heard in different districts of the city. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration called for staying in shelters.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv at night, June 6. The capital is under attack by "Shaheds", and air defense forces (ADF) are operating in the city. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Enemy drones are approaching the capital one after another from several directions and in the airspace of the city. It's loud in different parts of Kyiv
He also reported on the work of air defense and urged people to stay in shelters.
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, several "Shaheds" are over Kyiv from the north and south.
A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling05.06.25, 23:55 • 6524 views