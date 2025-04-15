Explosions heard in Kursk: drone hits high-rise building

A series of loud explosions rang out in the sky over Kursk. This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

According to local residents, the operation of air defense systems was clearly heard in the city.

Witnesses say that the first sounds of explosions rang out in the area of the Rozdolia settlement. Later, one of the drones hit the upper floors of a residential high-rise building.

Smoke is visible at the scene, and footage of the damaged facade is circulating on social networks. There is no information about the wounded or dead yet. Official sources of the terrorist Russian Federation have not yet commented on the situation.

Earlier, it was reported about powerful explosions that rang out over the settlement of Aleksina. Sources claimed that the target of the attack could have been the Aleksinska thermal power plant.

