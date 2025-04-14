Explosions are heard in Russia: Aleksinsk thermal power plant is under attack

Explosions are heard in the terrorist country. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday night, residents of the Russian city of Aleksin reported a series of powerful explosions over the town. According to eyewitnesses, at least five loud explosions were subsequently heard.

According to preliminary information, the target of the attack could have been the Aleksin thermal power plant. Locals suggest that kamikaze drones were operating over the city. Eyewitnesses say that the drones were flying in the direction of the thermal power plant, but were destroyed in the air on approach to the facility.

As of this moment, official sources do not report any casualties or destruction. Local authorities and special services refrain from commenting.

Recall

Yesterday, a powerful explosion occurred at the Sakmarskaya thermal power plant in Orenburg, causing a large-scale fire. According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident was a technical malfunction at a transformer substation.

An explosion at a Russian thermal power plant caused a fire in Orenburg