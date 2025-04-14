Explosions are heard in Russia: Aleksinsk thermal power plant is under attack

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14625 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12855 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18330 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27823 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59747 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56703 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33294 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59444 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106442 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165091 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14625 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47655 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59747 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56703 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165091 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20599 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20371 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22075 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24042 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26691 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Explosions are heard in Russia: Aleksinsk thermal power plant is under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6704 views

On Monday night, a series of powerful explosions rang out in the Russian city of Aleksin. The likely target of the attack could be the local thermal power plant, but the authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

Explosions are heard in Russia: Aleksinsk thermal power plant is under attack

Explosions are heard in the terrorist country. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday night, residents of the Russian city of Aleksin reported a series of powerful explosions over the town. According to eyewitnesses, at least five loud explosions were subsequently heard.

According to preliminary information, the target of the attack could have been the Aleksin thermal power plant. Locals suggest that kamikaze drones were operating over the city. Eyewitnesses say that the drones were flying in the direction of the thermal power plant, but were destroyed in the air on approach to the facility.

As of this moment, official sources do not report any casualties or destruction. Local authorities and special services refrain from commenting.

Recall

Yesterday, a powerful explosion occurred at the Sakmarskaya thermal power plant in Orenburg, causing a large-scale fire. According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident was a technical malfunction at a transformer substation.

An explosion at a Russian thermal power plant caused a fire in Orenburg13.04.25, 04:33 • 3472 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
