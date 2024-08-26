Explosions are also heard in Rivne during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of Rivne report hearing explosions during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine.
The sounds of explosions during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine were also heard by residents of Rivne, UNN reports citing Suspilne.
Explosions are heard in Rivne, Suspilne correspondents report.
Addendum
Russia is attacking Ukraine on a massive scale. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Kryvyi Rih. In some parts of Kyiv, power was cut off amid explosions.