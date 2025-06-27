Explosions amid air raid alert heard in Samar in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

Explosions against the background of an air raid siren rang out in Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, said on Friday, writes UNN.

Explosions rang out in the city of Samar - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Details, according to him, - later.

Recall

In Dnipro today, June 27, explosion sounds were heard after the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a high-speed target on the city after a report about the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast.