Explosions amid air raid alert heard in Samar in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported explosions in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alert. Details of the incident are promised to be provided later.
Explosions against the background of an air raid siren rang out in Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, said on Friday, writes UNN.
Explosions rang out in the city of Samar
Details, according to him, - later.
Recall
In Dnipro today, June 27, explosion sounds were heard after the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a high-speed target on the city after a report about the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast.