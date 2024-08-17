Explosion occurs in Sumy amid ballistic threat

An explosion has occurred in Sumy, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

An air alert has been declared in a number of regions.

The Air Force has warned of the threat of ballistic missile use in areas where an alert has been declared.

"Do not ignore the air raid warning! Take cover," the Air Force added.

So far, local and regional authorities have not commented on the explosion.

