Explosion occurs in Dnipro amid missile threat - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs in Dnipro after the Air Force warned of missile launches.
An explosion has occurred in Dnipro, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the launch of "Daggers" and noted that the missiles were moving in the direction of Dnipro.
There is currently no official information about the explosions in Dnipro.
Threat of new large-scale shelling: the Air Force reported the launch of missiles from 6 Russian Tu-95MS13.01.24, 06:20 • 36607 views