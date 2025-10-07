Explosion in an entrance hall in the center of Odesa: a pyrotechnic grenade detonated in a man's hands, proceedings opened

In Odesa, a grenade detonated in a man's hands in the entrance of a building on Yevreiska Street. He was hospitalized, and the police opened criminal proceedings under the article on hooliganism and are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the press service of the Odesa Oblast police told a UNN journalist.

Details

Photos of the horrific consequences of a grenade explosion in a residential building in the city center appeared online. They show that the entire entrance is covered in blood after the pyrotechnic grenade exploded. The police confirmed the incident.

"Information on the case was entered into the ERDR under Article 296, Part 4. The offender is in the hospital, the investigation is ongoing," the press service replied.

In Kyiv, a driver who threw a combat grenade at a minibus due to a conflict with a colleague will be tried