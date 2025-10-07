Explosion in an entrance hall in the center of Odesa: a pyrotechnic grenade detonated in a man's hands, proceedings opened

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
11:53 AM • 1138 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8674 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29873 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39232 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69351 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57790 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56183 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100624 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36611 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41833 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
78%
753mm
Popular news
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 20025 views
Trump ordered to cease diplomatic contacts with Venezuela: detailsOctober 7, 03:25 AM • 4774 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 25778 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 20291 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 12766 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29873 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 51128 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 60528 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 100624 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 200433 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mykola Tyshchenko
Olena Sosedka
Joe Biden
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 2814 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 22993 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 76050 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 71692 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 146721 views
Actual
Nord Stream
Facebook
Spotify
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

Explosion in an entrance hall in the center of Odesa: a pyrotechnic grenade detonated in a man's hands, proceedings opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

In Odesa, a man was hospitalized after a grenade detonated in his hands in the entrance hall of a building. The police opened criminal proceedings under the article on hooliganism and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Explosion in an entrance hall in the center of Odesa: a pyrotechnic grenade detonated in a man's hands, proceedings opened

In Odesa, a grenade detonated in a man's hands in the entrance of a building on Yevreiska Street. He was hospitalized, and the police opened criminal proceedings under the article on hooliganism and are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the press service of the Odesa Oblast police told a UNN journalist.

Details

Photos of the horrific consequences of a grenade explosion in a residential building in the city center appeared online. They show that the entire entrance is covered in blood after the pyrotechnic grenade exploded. The police confirmed the incident.

"Information on the case was entered into the ERDR under Article 296, Part 4. The offender is in the hospital, the investigation is ongoing," the press service replied.

In Kyiv, a driver who threw a combat grenade at a minibus due to a conflict with a colleague will be tried06.10.25, 10:44 • 3008 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv