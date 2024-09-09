Explosion heard in Sumy amid air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy, and an air alert was declared in the region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the activity of enemy reconnaissance UAVs in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.
An explosion was reported in Sumy amid an air raid alert, UNN reports.
Details
"The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy," Suspilne reported.
Air raid alert in Sumy region.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy reconnaissance UAV activity in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.
