Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type

To reliably power household appliances during power outages, it is important to choose the right energy storage system. Ivan Perehinets, Vice President and Director of the Scientific and Technical Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, told UNN journalist about the types of uninterruptible power supplies and how to determine the required power for a household.

According to the expert, there are different types of uninterruptible power supplies – household, industrial, and for low-current devices. For homes, household models with a power of 0.5 to 3 kW are usually chosen. They can power a computer, refrigerator, lighting, or a gas boiler control system. More powerful stationary units (10–100 kW) are used for heating systems, water supply, and other power consumers.

When choosing an uninterruptible power supply, first of all, you need to determine how long you need to maintain power supply and which devices will be connected.

You need to sum up the power of all consumers and add a 20-30% reserve. For example, if your appliances consume 1 kW, and you want them to work for 5 hours, you should choose a unit with a power of about 5 kW. - explained the specialist.

It is also worth paying attention to the quality of the equipment.

It is advisable to consult with sellers of these products, and also carefully follow the manufacturer's recommendations. For the device to work for more than one season, it is better to choose trusted manufacturers. - explained the expert.

Regarding the type of batteries, Ivan Perehinets advises giving preference to lithium-phosphate batteries, as they are safe for use in residential premises, while lead-acid batteries should not be used for homes due to the high risk of fire.

Uninterruptible power supplies should be placed in dry rooms at a temperature not lower than -5°C and follow the manufacturer's recommendations for operation and maintenance.

Also, the specialist added that "for private houses, it is advisable to also have an inverter generator with a power of 3–5 kW, which can simultaneously charge the energy storage unit, as this will provide backup power even in case of long outages."

