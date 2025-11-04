ukenru
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type

Kyiv • UNN

Ivan Perehinets, Vice President of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, spoke about the types of uninterruptible power supplies and how to determine the required power for a household. He recommends lithium iron phosphate batteries and advises taking into account the total power of appliances with a 20-30% reserve.

To reliably power household appliances during power outages, it is important to choose the right energy storage system. Ivan Perehinets, Vice President and Director of the Scientific and Technical Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, told UNN journalist about the types of uninterruptible power supplies and how to determine the required power for a household.

Details

According to the expert, there are different types of uninterruptible power supplies – household, industrial, and for low-current devices. For homes, household models with a power of 0.5 to 3 kW are usually chosen. They can power a computer, refrigerator, lighting, or a gas boiler control system. More powerful stationary units (10–100 kW) are used for heating systems, water supply, and other power consumers.

When choosing an uninterruptible power supply, first of all, you need to determine how long you need to maintain power supply and which devices will be connected.

You need to sum up the power of all consumers and add a 20-30% reserve. For example, if your appliances consume 1 kW, and you want them to work for 5 hours, you should choose a unit with a power of about 5 kW.

- explained the specialist.

It is also worth paying attention to the quality of the equipment.

It is advisable to consult with sellers of these products, and also carefully follow the manufacturer's recommendations. For the device to work for more than one season, it is better to choose trusted manufacturers.

- explained the expert.

Regarding the type of batteries, Ivan Perehinets advises giving preference to lithium-phosphate batteries, as they are safe for use in residential premises, while lead-acid batteries should not be used for homes due to the high risk of fire.

Uninterruptible power supplies should be placed in dry rooms at a temperature not lower than -5°C and follow the manufacturer's recommendations for operation and maintenance.

Also, the specialist added that "for private houses, it is advisable to also have an inverter generator with a power of 3–5 kW, which can simultaneously charge the energy storage unit, as this will provide backup power even in case of long outages."

Recall

NPC "Ukrenergo" expanded the schedules of hourly power outages from 8:00 to 22:00 due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The restrictions will apply to both household and industrial consumers.

Alla Kiosak

