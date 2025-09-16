Exchange rate on September 16: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2317/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.23/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.49/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.40/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.05, the euro at UAH 48.72-48.12, the zloty at UAH 11.72-11.07;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.17-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.45-48.60, the zloty at UAH 11.30-11.40;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.09-41.12/USD and UAH 48.33-48.36/EUR, respectively.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP. It provides for expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion, which is almost UAH 450 billion more than in 2025.

In 2026, the government plans to increase defense spending by almost UAH 170 billion, which will amount to UAH 2.8 trillion, or 27.2% of GDP.

The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,209