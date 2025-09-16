$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 15, 05:44 AM
Exchange rate on September 16: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2317/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.49/euro, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.40/zloty.

Exchange rate on September 16: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2317/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.23/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.49/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.40/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.05, the euro at UAH 48.72-48.12, the zloty at UAH 11.72-11.07;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.17-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.45-48.60, the zloty at UAH 11.30-11.40;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.09-41.12/USD and UAH 48.33-48.36/EUR, respectively.

        The government plans to set the average annual hryvnia to dollar exchange rate at 45.6 hryvnias - MP15.09.25, 21:05 • 3212 views

        Addition

        The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP. It provides for expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion, which is almost UAH 450 billion more than in 2025.

        In 2026, the government plans to increase defense spending by almost UAH 170 billion, which will amount to UAH 2.8 trillion, or 27.2% of GDP.

        The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,20915.09.25, 20:55 • 12449 views

        Anna Murashko

