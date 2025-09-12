Exchange rate on September 12: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3127/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.31/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.27/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.31/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.54-41.02 UAH, the euro at 48.64-48.05 UAH, the zloty at 11.70-11.05 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.25-41.32 UAH, the euro at 48.40-48.60 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.36-41.39 UAH/USD and 48.56-48.58 UAH/EUR.

First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Serhiy Nikolaichuk stated that the government's decision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad has not yet affected the labor market situation, because although the personnel shortage has decreased compared to last year, it remains significant.