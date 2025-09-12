Exchange rate on September 12: hryvnia depreciated

$41.210.09
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the war
September 11, 10:39 PM
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarified
September 11, 11:40 PM
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNS
01:20 AM
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 28
01:21 AM
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
04:42 AM
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
September 11, 02:55 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
September 11, 11:11 AM
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
September 11, 05:01 AM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
September 11, 02:57 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
September 11, 11:11 AM
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
September 11, 07:32 AM
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
September 10, 12:07 PM
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
September 9, 07:45 AM
Exchange rate on September 12: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3127/USD, which is a depreciation of 10 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.27/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.31/PLN.

Exchange rate on September 12: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3127/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.31/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.27/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.31/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.54-41.02 UAH, the euro at 48.64-48.05 UAH, the zloty at 11.70-11.05 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.25-41.32 UAH, the euro at 48.40-48.60 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.40 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.36-41.39 UAH/USD and 48.56-48.58 UAH/EUR.

        Inflation in August slowed to 13.2%: what's happening with clothing and food prices
11.09.25, 20:00

        Addition

        First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Serhiy Nikolaichuk stated that the government's decision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad has not yet affected the labor market situation, because although the personnel shortage has decreased compared to last year, it remains significant.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        State Border of Ukraine
        National Bank of Ukraine