Exchange rate on November 14: the cost of the euro is approaching 50 UAH

07:11 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: heating problems recorded in two districts of the city
06:10 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reported
November 13, 09:46 PM
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
November 13, 02:39 PM
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

BBC apologizes to Trump for speech montage, but refuses to pay $1 billion compensationNovember 13, 09:21 PM • 33857 views
Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in SumyPhotoNovember 13, 10:01 PM • 35779 views
Evening explosions in Donetsk: the center of the occupied city is de-energized, metallurgical plant hit - social networksVideoNovember 13, 10:29 PM • 41322 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 62449 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 77920 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 195472 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 170937 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 67123 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 55346 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 111964 views
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 60295 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 60345 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 49879 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 88031 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 87521 views
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Exchange rate on November 14: the cost of the euro is approaching 50 UAH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

On November 14, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at 42.06 hryvnias, which is 2 kopecks more than on Wednesday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.88 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.56 hryvnias.

Exchange rate on November 14: the cost of the euro is approaching 50 UAH

As of Friday, November 14, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.06 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.04 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 48.88. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0641 UAH (+2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.8827 UAH (+23 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5615 UAH (+6 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.80-42.25 UAH, the euro at 48.50-49.12 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.80 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.94-41.97 UAH/dollar and 48.77-48.79 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to 890.1 billion UAH, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "in hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.

      Budget revenues from individual entrepreneurs increased by 10% and exceeded pre-war levels - report06.11.25, 15:10 • 2387 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance