Exchange rate on June 10: the hryvnia devalued by 9 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.2485/USD., which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.24 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.87/euro.

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

- A dollar can be bought for 40.74 UAH, and sold for 40.20 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for 44.45 UAH, and sold for 43.62 UAH in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.70−40.80 UAH, and the euro — at 44.22−44.40 UAH.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.22−40.26 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 44.52-44.54 UAH / euro for the euro.

Recall

Negotiations are currently underway with creditors on restructuring, namely partial debt cancellation, and these negotiations will become public in the near future.