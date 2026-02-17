Everything will be GG! GGBET presented a new advertising campaign

The betting brand GGBET is updating its brand platform and launching a series of videos with the slogan "Everything will be GG," revealing the meaning of the abbreviation "GG" and the brand's philosophy, UNN reports.

"GG" (Good Game) is a phrase that originated in the world of video games, but its meaning has long gone beyond the direct translation: "well played." Today, it's a non-verbal handshake after a game, a universal gesture of respect and gratitude for the emotions, regardless of the outcome. This very idea formed the basis of GGBET's advertising campaign.

Sports occupy a key place in the brand's DNA. For many years, GGBET has supported football and esports teams, tournaments, and players, sharing with them the thrill of matches, the tension of obstacles, and the joy of victories.

"Every game, every match, every tournament is a moment that unites people. It is important for us that during every interaction with GGBET, the client gets the feeling of a good game - an experience that lives longer than the result and leaves vivid emotions, just like after watching a match," comments GGBET CEO Serhii Mishchenko.

Work on updating the platform lasted more than 7 months. This was a joint project of the GGBET creative team and the "Taktika" advertising agency. A large communication campaign starts with a series of rhythmic and stylish video clips.

Ukrainian production was involved in the filming, and football stars became the main characters. Laconic phrases, dynamic editing, and stylish shots convey the "Good Game" concept. Such large-scale cooperation set a new vector for the development of sports marketing in Ukraine. The result can already be seen on TV, online, and on GGBET's social networks.

