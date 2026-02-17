Everything will be GG! GGBET presented a new advertising campaign

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
12:59 PM • 3516 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 8704 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 10355 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 13835 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 21454 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 31904 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 43155 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 51504 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38412 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 65168 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.9m/s
69%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 22492 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 20128 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 20468 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 18343 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 20219 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 14976 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 34965 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 44767 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 65170 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 69960 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 7344 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 5434 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 23120 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 20798 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 23665 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
WhatsApp

Everything will be GG! GGBET presented a new advertising campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The betting brand GGBET is updating its brand platform and launching a series of commercials with the slogan "Everything will be GG". The campaign reveals the meaning of the abbreviation "GG" as a universal gesture of respect and gratitude.

Everything will be GG! GGBET presented a new advertising campaign

The betting brand GGBET is updating its brand platform and launching a series of videos with the slogan "Everything will be GG," revealing the meaning of the abbreviation "GG" and the brand's philosophy, UNN reports.

"GG" (Good Game) is a phrase that originated in the world of video games, but its meaning has long gone beyond the direct translation: "well played." Today, it's a non-verbal handshake after a game, a universal gesture of respect and gratitude for the emotions, regardless of the outcome. This very idea formed the basis of GGBET's advertising campaign.

Sports occupy a key place in the brand's DNA. For many years, GGBET has supported football and esports teams, tournaments, and players, sharing with them the thrill of matches, the tension of obstacles, and the joy of victories. 

"Every game, every match, every tournament is a moment that unites people. It is important for us that during every interaction with GGBET, the client gets the feeling of a good game - an experience that lives longer than the result and leaves vivid emotions, just like after watching a match," comments GGBET CEO Serhii Mishchenko.

Work on updating the platform lasted more than 7 months. This was a joint project of the GGBET creative team and the "Taktika" advertising agency. A large communication campaign starts with a series of rhythmic and stylish video clips.  

Ukrainian production was involved in the filming, and football stars became the main characters. Laconic phrases, dynamic editing, and stylish shots convey the "Good Game" concept. Such large-scale cooperation set a new vector for the development of sports marketing in Ukraine. The result can already be seen on TV, online, and on GGBET's social networks.

21+

Advertisement

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING CAN CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING. GGBET operates in accordance with licenses dated August 23, 2023, issued pursuant to CRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 dated August 8, 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Trend
Brand
Social network
Ukraine