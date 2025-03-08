"Everything that helps Putin must break": Zelensky reacted to the attack by the Russian Federation on Dobropillia
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched two ballistic strikes on the center of Dobropillia, the second one after the arrival of rescuers. As a result of the attack, 11 people were killed, over 30 injured, and 8 five-story buildings were damaged.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the attack by the Russian Federation on Dobropillia with ballistic missiles and a repeated strike when rescuers arrived on the scene, stating that "such strikes show that the targets in Russia remain unchanged," reports UNN.
Last night, the Russian army struck the center of Dobropillia in Donetsk region with two ballistic missiles. After our services arrived on the scene, another strike was made, deliberately targeting the rescuers. A vile and inhumane tactic for intimidation that the Russians often resort to. Unfortunately, it is currently known that 11 people have died. My condolences to the relatives and loved ones. More than 30 people have been injured, including 5 children. Eight five-story buildings and an administrative building, as well as a fire truck, were damaged.
The President thanked all emergency services, police, State Emergency Service, and medical personnel who, despite the threat of repeated strikes, are not afraid and are saving people from this terror. "To all those who protect lives, risking their own," he stated.
Such strikes show that the targets in Russia remain unchanged. Therefore, it is very important to continue doing everything to protect lives, strengthen our air defense, and intensify sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must be broken down,
Russian strike on Dobropillya of the most brutal in recent times: mourning has been declared in Donetsk region08.03.25, 09:55 • 18658 views