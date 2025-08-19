EU leaders concluded their video conference meeting after the Washington summit: Tusk made the first statement

European Union leaders held a video conference meeting, which followed the summit in Washington. Donald Tusk made the first statement based on the results. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

The European Council has concluded its meeting. Everyone wants peace, no one wants Ukraine's capitulation, and President Trump gave a realistic assessment of his efforts to end the war - Tusk wrote.

Recall

On August 19, representatives of the "coalition of the willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. Leaders reaffirmed the need for continued support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.