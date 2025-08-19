EU leaders concluded their video conference meeting after the Washington summit: Tusk made the first statement

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 1284 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 8704 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 11331 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13111 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 15129 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 17256 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 65879 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 56335 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 71363 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 90119 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.2m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 83364 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 73355 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 9386 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 77032 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine07:45 AM • 11258 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 8686 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 11324 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13107 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 7286 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 15124 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 6630 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 73490 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 44499 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 102155 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 91626 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
The Guardian
United States dollar

EU leaders concluded their video conference meeting after the Washington summit: Tusk made the first statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

EU leaders concluded their video conference meeting. It took place after the Washington summit, Tusk made the first statement.

EU leaders concluded their video conference meeting after the Washington summit: Tusk made the first statement

European Union leaders held a video conference meeting, which followed the summit in Washington. Donald Tusk made the first statement based on the results. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

The European Council has concluded its meeting. Everyone wants peace, no one wants Ukraine's capitulation, and President Trump gave a realistic assessment of his efforts to end the war

- Tusk wrote.

Recall

On August 19, representatives of the "coalition of the willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. Leaders reaffirmed the need for continued support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
European Council
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ukraine