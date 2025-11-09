Everyone in the world fears Trump, but not Ukraine, because we are not enemies of the USA - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is not afraid" of US President Donald Trump, unlike other Western leaders, because he has "normal," "business-like," and "constructive" relations with the White House chief. He stated this in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy denied claims that Trump rejected the idea of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine after their meeting at the White House in October.

According to him, "everyone in the world" is afraid of Trump.

That's true. ... No, we are not enemies of America. We are friends. So why should we be afraid? Trump was elected by his people. We must respect the choice made by the American people, just as I was elected by my people. The US has been our strategic partner for many years, perhaps even decades and centuries.