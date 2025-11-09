ukenru
Everyone in the world fears Trump, but not Ukraine, because we are not enemies of the USA - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

According to the President, our countries share deep common values, unlike Russia. He also denied that Trump had abandoned the idea of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

Everyone in the world fears Trump, but not Ukraine, because we are not enemies of the USA - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is not afraid" of US President Donald Trump, unlike other Western leaders, because he has "normal," "business-like," and "constructive" relations with the White House chief. He stated this in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy denied claims that Trump rejected the idea of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine after their meeting at the White House in October.

He didn't reject anything. I'm sure of it.

- said the head of state.

According to him, "everyone in the world" is afraid of Trump.

That's true. ... No, we are not enemies of America. We are friends. So why should we be afraid? Trump was elected by his people. We must respect the choice made by the American people, just as I was elected by my people. The US has been our strategic partner for many years, perhaps even decades and centuries.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that the two countries share deep common values, unlike "imperialist" and revisionist Russia.

Recall

In October, the Pentagon approved the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, believing that this would not affect US stockpiles. However, the final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who is hesitant due to the potential impact on relations with the US and Russia.

Zelenskyy reveals Trump's position on war and sanctions against Russian oil companies27.10.25, 09:15 • 5883 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine